22 Mar 2022

Fire service recruits at Shannon Airport take on charity climb for Limerick charity

Shannon Airport Fire Service and Police Recruits

Frances Watkins

22 Mar 2022 9:15 AM

A GROUP of emergency services recruits are taking on Croagh Patrick to raise money for a Limerick care centre.

The Shannon Airport Fire Service and Police recruits started their training on January 10 and decided they wanted to raise funds for a worthwhile cause.

The Class of 2022 climbed Croagh Patrick in their full kit at the to raise money for Milford Care Centre.

The nine recruits are currently in the middle of their training programme and are due to have their passing out ceremony on April 4.

Limerick family organises charity climb in memory of late mum

The intensive 12-week training programme will equip them to start work in the combined role of airport police and fire personnel

Mark Kirwan, one of the recruits, asked the public to get behind their fundraiser and said any donation will help make an impact.

He said: “We started training in January and we decided we wanted to do something for charity. So we picked a hill climb.

“One or two of the lads had family members in Milford Care Centre so we decided to raise money for them. Our recruits are aged between 18 and 42 and we would all be fit anyway due to our training.”

Milford Care Centre is a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation and registered charity.

It was first established by the Little Company of Mary Sisters in 1928 and now provides Specialist Palliative Care and Older Persons Services in the Mid-West.

You can donate here.

