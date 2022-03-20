New genealogy centre opens in Limerick's oldest town

AN EXCITING genealogy centre has been launched at the heart of the community in Askeaton.

The centre will be located in the Askeaton Tourist Office which often receives requests to help find family members from people living abroad.

This spurred on the formation of the Askeaton Genealogy Group which is made up of a committee of seven people: Chairperson Carmel Ryan, Secretary Breda Purcell, Treasurer Tony Prendiville, Kevin Sheehy, John O'Connell, Mary O Shaughnessy and Emma Ryan.

To date, the group have helped many people abroad trace their family trees with Zoom meetings and in person appointments held at the civic trust office.

The group are hoping to hold a monthly meeting at the new centre where the public can come to avail of the genealogy service.

The centre, which officially opened on March 16, is located on the first floor of the Askeaton Tourist Office.

To make an appointment to trace your family history you can contact the office at askeatongenealogy@gmail.com