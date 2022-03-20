Search

20 Mar 2022

New genealogy centre opens in Limerick's oldest town

New genealogy centre opens in Limerick's oldest town

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

20 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

AN EXCITING genealogy centre has been launched at the heart of the community in Askeaton.

The centre will be located in the Askeaton Tourist Office which often receives requests to help find family members from people living abroad.

This spurred on the formation of the Askeaton Genealogy Group which is made up of a committee of seven people: Chairperson Carmel Ryan, Secretary Breda Purcell, Treasurer Tony Prendiville, Kevin Sheehy, John O'Connell, Mary O Shaughnessy and Emma Ryan.

To date, the group have helped many people abroad trace their family trees with Zoom meetings and in person appointments held at the civic trust office.

In Pictures: Limerick's oldest town celebrates St Patrick's Day in style

The group are hoping to hold a monthly meeting at the new centre where the public can come to avail of the genealogy service.

The centre, which officially opened on March 16, is located on the first floor of the Askeaton Tourist Office.

To make an appointment to trace your family history you can contact the office at askeatongenealogy@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media