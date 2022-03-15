Search

15 Mar 2022

Limerick punters hope Lady Luck shines as Cheltenham festival kicks off

Limerick punters hope Lady Luck shines as Cheltenham festival kicks off

Dick Butler, South Circular Road checking the odds while watching the first day's action at Cheltenham at the Glen Tavern | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

PUBS across Limerick were packed this Tuesday afternoon as the Cheltenham festival got underway.

Punters across the city and county are hoping ‘Lady Luck’ will shine down on them for the next few days, as the hugely popular event takes place with crowds present in the English spa town for the first time in two years.

Last year, Cheltenham took place behind closed doors, with Covid-19 still rampant, while the year previously, the organisers attracted criticism for allowing it go ahead as the pandemic began sweeping Britain and Ireland.

Proprietor of the Glen Tavern in Limerick city, Ger Callanan, said a “wonderful atmosphere” has been brought to his pub as the races come thick and fast each day.​

And there were plenty of people inside having a flutter on the opening race, with many placing wagers on JP McManus-owned Jonbon to win.​

Among them was South Circular Road man Dick Butler, who did a “JP McManus double”, by betting on Saint Roi in the Champions’ Hurdle and Jonbon in the opening race.

Sadly for Dick, Jonbon was pipped to the post in the first race by its stablemate Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill simply supreme for Henderson in Cheltenham opener

 However, Dick will hope for better luck in Friday’s Gold Cup, where he predicts a Galvin win.​

“He ran a great race in Leopardstown. I think if he repeats that performance, he will win it,” he added.

Another man who put money on Jonbon was John Fitzgerald of Kilmallock.

He said: “At five to one, he is good for a score each way. I wouldn't be much of a horse-racing fan. But I'd put money on at Cheltenham. It's a great atmosphere, a party atmosphere in the town.

“​I work in Limerick, and inside in work, it'd be fairly busy. There'd be plenty of lads with papers scrutinising them, up and down, inside out, passing bets and tips back and forth. There'll also be a lot of disappointed faces I feel,” he laughed.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 Day 2 Tips - The horses worth a bet on Wednesday

Tom Fox, Caherdavin Lawn, predicted Limerick success in the stakes, and added: “I’m sure by Friday, you won't get into many pubs, they'll be too full!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media