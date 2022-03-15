Limerick punters hope Lady Luck shines as Cheltenham festival kicks off

PUBS across Limerick were packed this Tuesday afternoon as the Cheltenham festival got underway.

Punters across the city and county are hoping ‘Lady Luck’ will shine down on them for the next few days, as the hugely popular event takes place with crowds present in the English spa town for the first time in two years.

Last year, Cheltenham took place behind closed doors, with Covid-19 still rampant, while the year previously, the organisers attracted criticism for allowing it go ahead as the pandemic began sweeping Britain and Ireland.

Proprietor of the Glen Tavern in Limerick city, Ger Callanan, said a “wonderful atmosphere” has been brought to his pub as the races come thick and fast each day.​

And there were plenty of people inside having a flutter on the opening race, with many placing wagers on JP McManus-owned Jonbon to win.​

Among them was South Circular Road man Dick Butler, who did a “JP McManus double”, by betting on Saint Roi in the Champions’ Hurdle and Jonbon in the opening race.

Sadly for Dick, Jonbon was pipped to the post in the first race by its stablemate Constitution Hill.

However, Dick will hope for better luck in Friday’s Gold Cup, where he predicts a Galvin win.​

“He ran a great race in Leopardstown. I think if he repeats that performance, he will win it,” he added.

Another man who put money on Jonbon was John Fitzgerald of Kilmallock.

He said: “At five to one, he is good for a score each way. I wouldn't be much of a horse-racing fan. But I'd put money on at Cheltenham. It's a great atmosphere, a party atmosphere in the town.

“​I work in Limerick, and inside in work, it'd be fairly busy. There'd be plenty of lads with papers scrutinising them, up and down, inside out, passing bets and tips back and forth. There'll also be a lot of disappointed faces I feel,” he laughed.

Tom Fox, Caherdavin Lawn, predicted Limerick success in the stakes, and added: “I’m sure by Friday, you won't get into many pubs, they'll be too full!”