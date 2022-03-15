Limerick Property Watch: Impressive Brooklodge could be yours

The mature site at Brooklodge is filled with colourful trees & hedging perfectly maintained and manicured
THE Belfry, Ballyclough is one of Limerick's most sought-after addresses and offers a quiet, peaceful location with a rural feel.
Yet, the property is only a short drive away from Dooradoyle with the Crescent Shopping Centre, Crescent Comprehensive school, University Hospital Limerick, Limerick Golf Club and various primary schools all on your doorstep.
Brooklodge is a truly stunning home and has been meticulously presented and cared for, both inside and out, by its current owners. The standard of finish is indeed a cut above the rest.
Perfect attention to detail and very good specifications are evident in each room. Beautiful soft furnishings and modern tones throughout set the elegant mood that can be felt all around this home.
Brooklodge stands on a mature and most private site, set behind mature trees and hedging and bounded by a stream, the beautifully maintained gardens are truly stunning and will appeal to many young families looking for this location.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Brooklodge, The Belfry, Ballyclough
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €750,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000
