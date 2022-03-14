Limerick firm's scholarship is a Real honour for late executive

A SPECIAL presentation to acknowledge a scholarship programme established in honour of Analog Devices late chief technology officer Peter Real has taken place.

Since 2020, staff at the Raheen-based semi-conductor manufacturer have teamed up with the University of Limerick (UL) to offer six American students scholarships to pursue undergraduate degrees at the college.

This year's awards were attended by Peter's wife Marian and his daughter Úna, with Analog's president and chief executive Vincent Roche joined Kerstin Mey in presenting sculptures to the students.

Peter Real enjoyed a successful engineering career working for Analog in both Ireland and the USA.

He was, in 2019, recognised following his passing at UL's annual alumni awards for his outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Roche said: "Peter was an engineering industry giant who made an incredible contribution to our company, to industry and to so many engineering and business leaders in Ireland and the US. Meeting Peter’s family and the students who have benefited from the Scholarship program today is especially rewarding as we witness how his legacy lives on."

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said “Analog Devices and the University of Limerick have a long established history of collaboration that dates back to the 1970s. We are touched and delighted that the company has chosen to remember Peter, who was a graduate and friend of UL, with this very special initiative”.

Una Real, daughter of Peter added: "My Dad was one of the smartest people but he was always eager to learn more. He was passionate about education and learning, no matter what the subject. I’m envious of you starting on your college journey and I know he would be too."

The recipients of this year's scholarships hail from the American states of Michigan, California, Ohio and Boston and are pursuing a variety of degrees including bachelor of science in biological and chemical sciences and bachelor of science in environmental science.