Search

14 Mar 2022

Limerick firm's scholarship is a Real honour for late executive

Limerick firm's scholarship is a Real honour for late executive

Peter Real scholarship programme recipients, right to left, Timothy Vaughan, Audrey Norman, Claire Keane, Eileen Libens and Emma Lawler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A SPECIAL presentation to acknowledge a scholarship programme established in honour of Analog Devices late chief technology officer Peter Real has taken place.

Since 2020, staff at the Raheen-based semi-conductor manufacturer have teamed up with the University of Limerick (UL) to offer six American students scholarships to pursue undergraduate degrees at the college.

This year's awards were attended by Peter's wife Marian and his daughter Úna, with Analog's president and chief executive Vincent Roche joined Kerstin Mey in presenting sculptures to the students.

Peter Real enjoyed a successful engineering career working for Analog in both Ireland and the USA.

He was, in 2019, recognised following his passing at UL's annual alumni awards for his outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Roche said: "Peter was an engineering industry giant who made an incredible contribution to our company, to industry and to so many engineering and business leaders in Ireland and the US. Meeting Peter’s family and the students who have benefited from the Scholarship program today is especially rewarding as we witness how his legacy lives on."

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said “Analog Devices and the University of Limerick have a long established history of collaboration that dates back to the 1970s. We are touched and delighted that the company has chosen to remember Peter, who was a graduate and friend of UL, with this very special initiative”.

WATCH: Warm welcome after super jobs Friday in Limerick

Una Real, daughter of Peter added: "My Dad was one of the smartest people but he was always eager to learn more. He was passionate about education and learning, no matter what the subject. I’m envious of you starting on your college journey and I know he would be too."

The recipients of this year's scholarships hail from the American states of Michigan, California, Ohio and Boston and are pursuing a variety of degrees including bachelor of science in biological and chemical sciences and bachelor of science in environmental science.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media