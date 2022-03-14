22 Limerick schools to benefit from DEIS programme

22 LIMERICK schools are set to benefit from the major expansion of DEIS – Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

The Limerick primary schools to be included are: Scoil Naisiunta Loch Guir, Croom N.S., Church Street N.S., Fedamore N.S., Kilmeedy N.S., Scoil na Naoinean, Scoil Tobar Padraig, Scoil Cnoc Loinge B, Scoil Naomh Mhuire National School, Askeaton Senior N.S., Scoil Chaitríona, St. Josephs Convent, Abbeyfeale Boys National School.

Also inclided are: Convent of Mercy N.S., Scoil O Curain B, Scoil Mocheallóg, Scoil Padraig Naofa B, Scoil Padraig Naofa C, Scoil Chriost Ri B, Scoil Naisiunta Muire na hEireann and St. Brigids N.S.

St Clements College is also included as part of the expansion announcement.

The Department of Education will work with the schools that will benefit from the programme to support them to make the transition.

Information sessions will be held for schools in the coming weeks on the DEIS programme, what supports will be available to schools and to support them in planning for improvement.

Fianna Fáil TD for Limerick County, Minister Niall Collins welcomed the news saying: "I am delighted to see 22 Limerick schools being included in this announcement. It is the largest-ever single investment in the DEIS programme.

"The DEIS programme is an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to support their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

"The expansion of the DEIS programme demonstrates our commitment to inclusive education and supporting students facing disadvantage. I am pleased that we can provide additional supports to those schools and communities that need it most."