Limerick Chamber reveals new president for 2022

THE Limerick Chamber has elected its new president for the upcoming year.

Donal Cantillon, a director of corporate finance firm Focus Capital, takes over from Absolute Hotel manager Donnacha Hurley in the position.

Speaking after taking the chain of office, Mr Cantillon said: "Hopefully Covid remains in the rear-view mirror and that as a region we can continue to build on the recent positive economic momentum since restrictions were lifted. The recent jobs announcements by the likes of Eli Lily, Analog Devices and Kneat Software provided a timely post Covid-19 boost as we return to normal and further proof that as a region we can continue to attract significant FDI investment and provide a genuine counterbalance to Dublin."

Mr Cantillon will speak for the first time publicly at the Chamber's economic briefing event, which will take place this Monday, March 14.

The event will feature presentations by Carl Tannenbaum of Northern Trust, and the Chamber's chief economist Sean Golden.

We are delighted to announce our president @DonalCantillon @_FocusCapital with Vice President Miriam O'Connor of @SellorsLaw. Thank you our exiting president @AbsoluteHotelGM for the leadership and drive you have installed within the team.https://t.co/lBgRXeCDTM pic.twitter.com/6erXmvx3T8 — Limerick Chamber (@LimerickChamber) March 9, 2022

Dee Ryan, the chief executive of the Chamber, which is the largest business representative group in the region, said: "Donal takes over as President of Limerick Chamber during an exciting time for members as we emerge from pandemic operations and return to face-to-face innovation. Donal’s experience as former head of business banking Mid-West with Bank of Ireland and his current role as a director of Focus Capital Partners gives him valuable insights into the challenges facing scaling businesses operating from this region and l have no doubt that he will play a crucial role in supporting Limerick Chamber’s work as the voice of business for the Mid-West. The team at Limerick Chamber and I look forward to working hard with him over the next year to serve our members”.

Ms Ryan also paid tribute to outgoing president Mr Hurley for his "tireless work and dedication to Limerick business over the past 12 months."

She also congratulated Miriam O'Connor, a partner at Sellors Solicitors, who was elected vice-president of the Limerick Chamber at its annual general meeting - the first to be held in person since February 2020.

Meanwhile, three new directors have joined the board of the Chamber: Alan Higgins, the operations director of Ingenium Training and Consultancy, Pat Keating, the chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port Company, and James Ryan, who owns Centra stores in O'Connell Street and William Street.