Search

07 Mar 2022

Limerick City and County Council yet to pay €110k fine over CCTV cameras

Limerick City and County Council yet to pay €110k fine over CCTV cameras

Approval is to be sought from the Garda Commissioner to retain 376 cameras across Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has not yet paid a fine imposed on it by the Data Protection Commissioner over it’s ‘illegal’ use of CCTV cameras.

The €110,000 fine was imposed last December following a three-year investigation by the DPC into nearly 400 CCTV cameras in public locations across the city and county.

The local authority is working closely with senior garda management in the  Limerick division and an application is to be made to the Garda Commissioner in the coming weeks in relation to 376 cameras.

Briefing members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee, the council’s Head of Digital Services, Alan Dooley, said if approval, under the provisions of the Garda Siochana Act, is not forthcoming most of the cameras will have to be switched off before Easter.

He said significant work has been carried out since the Data Protection Commission published its findings and that he is “highly confident’ the application to the Garda Commissioner will be successful – giving a legal basis for the retention of the cameras.

Fine over CCTV use in Limerick is a ‘scandalous disgrace’ says Community Alert chair

As part of the process to rectify matters, Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochana will enter a formal “Joint Data Controller Agreement’.

A public consultation process will begin this week and a data protection assessment will be carried out in relation to each individual camera.

Inspector Sandra Heelan, who has been working with the council, told the meeting that gardai are “fully supportive” of the application which will be submitted to the Garda Commissioner.

She said CCTV schemes, such as those in Limerick are very important in assisting gardai with their duties and with solving crimes such as the murder of Rose Hanrahan in 2017 which saw gardai download around 70,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Mr Dooley, who confirmed the DPC fine has not yet been paid, said all of the CCTV cameras included in the application are already in place.

He added that new procedures as to who can access and download footage have been drawn up and that all civilians with access will be garda vetted.

The application was unanimously approved by members of the JPC.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media