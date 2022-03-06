Award-winning film and TV studio to deliver exciting series of workshops in Limerick

THE film industry in the Mid-West region has enjoyed great growth over the past few years and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board continues to partner with Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick to deliver new training initiatives in this area.

The ETB continues to work on these innovative training programmes with Film in Limerick and is excited to announce its latest project, delivered by Odyssey Studios located on the Dock Road in Limerick.

Odyssey Studios is one of Europe's largest model-making studios, providing a comprehensive in-house design and fabrication service, using the latest in modern technology.

It provides crucial support to the international film industry with model making, set design/props and unique prosthetic developments. The studio uses cutting-edge 3D computer design technology, and 3D printing and robotic manufacturing processes, allowing seamless transition from concept, to design, and into production.

Mark Maher is CEO, Founder and Creative Director at Odyssey Studios, bringing with him nearly twenty years of international experience in the industry. His credit list includes The Hobbit - The Battle of the Five Armies, The Desolation of Smaug and An Unexpected Journey, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Penny Dreadful and Into the Badlands, to name but a few.

Now Mark and his team will be bringing this much sought-after expertise to a series of fully-funded programmes at their Limerick studio, starting this March.

Commenting on the news, Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training at Limerick and Clare ETB said: “We are delighted to be working with Odyssey Studios and Film in Limerick in delivering these specialised programmes as we develop the skill pool in the region for employment opportunities in the film industry.”

Programmes will include a Prop Making Workshop which will focus on prop design, moulding and casting, hero, fight and stunt weapon fabrication. It will also cover painting, weathering and ageing techniques.

A Prosthetic Make-up Workshop will cover sculpting, moulding and fabrication of gel-filled material. This programme will also cover flat mould prosthetics.

The last offering in this series is a Sci-Fi Miniature Model-Making Workshop which will cover the design and fabrication of a sci-fi miniature model from concept to construction. This workshop will focus on key techniques such as vacuum forming, fabrication of sheet materials, moulding and casting.

Speaking about these new programmes Paul C. Ryan, Regional Film Manager at Film in Limerick, said: “It's great to be working with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Odyssey Studios to deliver in-person training again and we are delighted to see new programmes in model-making, props and prosthetics set up to train and upskill local talent to work in our growing screen industries. Odyssey Studios are at the top of their game with their incredible work in film and TV in recent years and this is a fantastic opportunity to train the next generation of local talent.”

For more details on these inspiring workshops check out learningandskills.ie/film.