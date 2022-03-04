Brown Thomas announces investment in Limerick store

BROWN THOMAS have announced they will invest €50 million in their shops and online store with the Limerick store set to benefit.

The company will invest the money over the next five years with their store on O'Connell Street in Limerick city receiving a “significant” investment. It is not known exactly how much will be invested in the Limerick store which was acquired as part of a multi-billion euro deal last year.

Managing director of Brown Thomas Arnotts Donald McDonald said the company has “significant” investment plans for Limerick over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Weston family sold the luxury retail group Selfridges, who owned the Limerick city store, to retailer Signa Holding and property company Central Group in December.

A statement released by Central Group at the time said the acquisition would “create one of the world’s leading omni-channel luxury department store groups”.

The sale was made for £4 billion, the BBC reported.

The Selfridges portfolio includes 18 department stores across England, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Built in 1874, the Brown Thomas store at O'Connell Street in Limerick city centre, is best known by many as the site of the former Todds store which was rebranded to Brown Thomas 20 years ago.

Brown Thomas opened their brand new €12 million store in Dundrum last week which will employ 400 people.

The new store will offer brands such as Loewe, Givenchy and Balmain as well as BOSS and The North Face.