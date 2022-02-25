Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick detective Ben O'Sullivan

The late Ben O'Sullivan will be laid to rest on Monday
THE funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan who passed away this Friday morning.
Detective O’Sullivan survived an IRA gun attack in Adare 26 years ago which resulted in the death of his colleague Detective Jerry McCabe.
Mr O’Sullivan died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of Milford Care Centre. He will be reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, February 27, from 6pm to 7:30pm. His funeral cortege will travel via the family home, arriving at St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. He will be buried afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.
A native of Mourne Abbey near Mallow, Mr O’Sullivan lived in Ballycahane, Crecora before moving to Old Park Road, Corbally.
He is sadly mourned by his wife Anne, children John, Marianne, Evelyn and Aoife, adored grandchildren Bláithín, Lorcan, Lily-Mai, Grace and Aleeyah, sons-in-law Jonathan, Mike and Shane, brothers Paddy, Dan, Ger, Con and Steve, sisters Mary, Nancy and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Jackie and Pat.
May he rest in peace.
