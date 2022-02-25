Torch Players bring Doubt to the Belltable

LIMERICK drama group The Torch Players are bringing the Pulitzer prize winning play Doubt to the Belltable.

The play by John Patrick Shanley opens on March 9 at the Belltable for a run of four nights.

Doubt was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize as well as Tony, Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle and Lucille Lortel awards for Best Play.

The play delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, the characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences.

Doubt will raise questions and answer none, leaving the audience to grapple with the discomfort of their uncertainties.

The play is directed by Maurice O'Sullivan who founded the Torch Players in 1976.

Since its inception The Torch Players have presented over 80 productions in the Belltable and at Drama and Arts Festivals throughout the country.

The group have qualified for the All-Ireland finals in Athlone on 13 occasions and have won numerous awards for production, design and acting.

Doubt stars Brid Walsh as Sr. Aloysius, Dan Mooney plays Father Flynn, Robyn O’Riordan portrays Sr. James and Johanna Thea as Mrs. Muller.