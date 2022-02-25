Search

25 Feb 2022

Torch Players bring Doubt to the Belltable

Torch Players bring Doubt to the Belltable

The cast of Doubt

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

25 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK drama group The Torch Players are bringing the Pulitzer prize winning play Doubt to the Belltable. 

The play by John Patrick Shanley opens on March 9 at the Belltable for a run of four nights. 

Doubt was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize as well as Tony, Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle and Lucille Lortel awards for Best Play. 

The play delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, the characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences. 

Doubt will raise questions and answer none, leaving the audience to grapple with the discomfort of their uncertainties. 

The play is directed by Maurice O'Sullivan who founded the Torch Players in 1976. 

Limerick mayor visits Manchester as links are copper-fastened

Nick Rabbittsnick@limerickleader.ie 

Since its inception The Torch Players have presented over 80 productions in the Belltable and at Drama and Arts Festivals throughout the country.

The group have qualified for the All-Ireland finals in Athlone on 13 occasions and have won numerous awards for production, design and acting.

Doubt stars Brid Walsh as Sr. Aloysius, Dan Mooney plays Father Flynn, Robyn O’Riordan  portrays Sr. James and Johanna Thea as Mrs. Muller.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media