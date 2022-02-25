Prison warning for Limerick man who had drugs at his village home

A REPEAT offender who has a ‘long history’ of drug use has been warned he is facing a term of imprisonment.

The warning was issued by Judge Patricia Harney at Kilmallock Court after JJ O’Brien pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Outlining the circumstances of the detection, Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai conducted a search of the defendant’s home – at Dooley’s Flat’s, Knocklong – on March 12, 2021.

The inspector said cannabis with a street value of €490 was located at the property along with cannabis worth €168.

The 35-year-old defendant was arrested at the scene and he subsequently made admissions when interviewed by gardai about the drugs.

“He made admissions regarding supply and having them for his own use,” said Insp Brennan.

Judge Harney was told Mr O’Brien has 27 previous convictions including a number relating to drugs offences.

He was previously directed to carry out community service when convicted in relation to a separate sale and supply offence.

Solicitor Kevin Power said his client has ‘long-standing drug issues’ and he suggested the court might benefit from a pre-sanctioned probation report before finalising the matter and imposing sentence.

While the presiding judge granted the requested, she expressed concern that Mr O’Brien has “moved on” from simple possession to having drugs for sale and supply.

”Given his record, he is looking at a prison sentence,” she commented.

The matter was adjourned to May 27 to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.

In doing so, Judge Harney warned the defendant if he does not cooperate with the Probation Service between now and then she “will deal with it” on the next date.