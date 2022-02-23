Met Eireann issue snow and ice warning for whole country

MET EIREANN have extended a snow and ice warning for tonight and tomorrow morning to all of Ireland.
The warning initially just covered Donegal, Letirim and Sligo but in the last hour it was extended to the whole country.
Met Eireann is warning that there will be blustery and squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.
This will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some thunder and lightning is expected too.
The warning comes into effect at 10pm tonight and is valid until 12pm tomorrow.
The cold weather will continue through Thursday and into Thursday night.
