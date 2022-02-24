Search

24 Feb 2022

Investor tees up purchase of Ballybunion hotel

Frances Watkins

24 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

THE SALE of a hotel in Ballybunion that was popular with Limerick holiday makers, has been finalised.

The Ballybunion Golf Hotel has been closed for the last six years and first went up for sale last year.

Previously known at The Ambassador Hotel, the premises is believed to have been sold to an experienced hotelier.

It is not known how much was paid for the hotel, however the guide price during the auction was €650,000.

The hotel was built in the 1960s and has lain idle at the centre of the town for a number of years.

Joint agent, Gary O’Driscoll confirmed to Radio Kerry that the sale had been finalised and the new owner intends to carry out extensive renovation before re-opening.

The hotel would be well known to many Limerick people who frequent the seaside resort. The upper floors have stunning coastal views.

Extending to almost 60,000sq ft, the five storey hotel comprises 98 en-suite bedrooms; two bars; restaurant; take-away; two kitchens; gym and three function rooms.

It is believed that the new owner intends to re-open the premises as a mixture of regular hotel rooms and high-end apartments.

At the time of the auction last year, Mr O’Driscoll said there had been interest from hoteliers both in Ireland and abroad.

He said: “It would be an ideal spot from the point of view of weddings. It is not a small hotel. The function room at the top would easily cater for 200 guests and the views are stunning.”

