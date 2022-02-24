Search

24 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Cleverly laid out Clonard

Clonard in Westbury features good off street parking

Reporter:

Leader reporter

24 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

GVM brings to the market a very well maintained three bedroom semi detached residence enjoying bright and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk form all local amenities.

Clonard is located just off the main road beside the Corbally Shopping Centre and within easy reach of Scoil Ide Primary School, St Munchins Secondary School, excellent quality sporting amenities and walkways. There is also a very regular bus service at your doorstep.

The accommodation includes an entrance hallway, kitchen / dining room, fully fitted kitchen utility room, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms (one ensuite).

There is a spacious walled garden to the rear and the home is ideal for first time buyers. It is sensibly priced and ready for immediate occupation.

UPVC windows. Gas fired central heating system.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 17 Clonard, Westbury
Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: Price on Application
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746

*SPONSORED CONTENT

