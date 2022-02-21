Search

21 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Saddle up for your new home at The Paddocks

Reporter:

Leader reporter

21 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market No.71 The Paddocks, an exceptional three bedroom semi-detached home in the popular and established residential area of Westbury.

The location boasts plentiful amenities on the doorstep including creches, primary and secondary schools, Westbury shopping centre, cafe's, sports and recreational facilities.

The bright accommodation has been tastefully decorated in a contemporary style throughout and comprises a living room with gas fireplace, bay window and built in storage & display cabinet.

The kitchen-dining room is fully fitted and comes with appliances included and there are French doors opening onto the spacious sunny garden and patio.

There is a guest WC off the entrance hallway.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and main bathroom. Outside the house occupies a generous site giving it a fantastic family garden to the rear and a driveway and lawn to the front.

Viewing of this super home is a must, contact Peter Kearney at Rooneys.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 71 The Paddocks, Westbury
Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €225,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

