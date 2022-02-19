Search

19 Feb 2022

Fine for man who was shouting and roaring at cars passing through Limerick village

The case was before Newcastle West Court

Norma Prendville

19 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

normap@limerickleader.ie

A MAN who found himself standing in the middle of the road in Kildimo with cuts on his face and shouting at passing cars could not explain how he got there, his solicitor told Judge Carol Anne Cooligan at Newcastle West court.

Before the court was Ian O’Donnell, of Laurel Park, Patrickswell who pleaded guilty to charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and of being intoxicated in a public place at Main Street, Kildimo last July 24.

Inspector Pat Brennan said that gardai on patrol came on Mr O’Donnell with his top off.

“He was roaring and shouting at passing cars,” he said, adding that the defendant was intoxicated and a danger to himself and others.

He was brought to a garda station where he continued to be abusive. “He had cuts to his face and refused medical attention,” the inspector said.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Ted McCarthy said Mr O’Donnell admitted he was extremely intoxicated. “He woke up in the middle of the street. He doesn’t know what happened. He had cuts on his face. He believed he was assaulted,” Mr McCarthy said.

Last September, he continued, his client had booked into Bushy Park and spent 15 weeks in rehab. “He is out now and is sober and clean,” the solicitor said.

Wishing him continued success in his recovery, Judge Cooligan fined him €150 on the charge of threatening and abusive behaviour and took the other charge into consideration.

