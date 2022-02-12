Staff at Limerick business ‘Cook’ up donation for homeless charity

COOK Medical staff have given a local homelessness charity a timely boost.

Cook, which employs over 1,000 people in the National Technology Park in Castletroy, helped raise €23,437 for Novas, which is based at O’Connell Street in the city centre.

For the past three years, staff at the medical devices manufacturer have taken part in a number of initiatives to support the charity, including sponsoring its annual sleep-out.

Most recently, Cook’s staff have helped fund the development of an art therapy centre in Brother Russell House, which provides supported accommodation for people experiencing homelessness with intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities.

Novas’s head of policy Dr Una Burns has described the partnership with Cook as a “very enriching experience.”

“As well as raising vital funds for our services on the ground, staff and management of Cook Medical took a very hands-on approach to the partnership. Prior to the pandemic staff participated in many volunteer days; painting, gardening and general upkeep of our services as well as participating in and organising a range of fundraising events," she said.

"Throughout the pandemic they continued to be a wonderful source of support, being innovative and agile in developing new ways to make the partnership successful and meaningful, offering practical advice and donating PPE for our frontline workers," she added.

Cook’s European boss Bill Doherty says the company is delighted to work with Novas and to support the valued services they provide in Limerick and surrounding areas.

"The work they do is so important and I would like to thank our employees who helped enrich this partnership. It’s uplifting to see that so many were willing to make a positive difference," he said.