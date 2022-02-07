Anger in Limerick estate after wall is destroyed by 'speeding motorist'

THERE’S anger in a Limerick city estate after it emerged residents will have to foot the bill, after their walls were destroyed by a speeding car.

Locals in a St Mary’s Park street have been left reeling after seeing the structures destroyed by a car. It’s left the front gardens of two homes destroyed.

Although the council acted to clean up the debris, the local authority is not in a position to do any more as the homes are privately owned.

And with the units being in an area at risk of flooding, residents say insurers will not provide cover.

One resident, Melissa O’Donoghue has now claimed she is facing a bill of up to €1,000 to have the walls rebuilt.

“Why should we have to pay the cost of these anyway,” she asked, “It wasn’t our fault that it happened.”

​The niece of an elderly resident in the community whose wall was destroyed, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, said: “My uncle is traumatised. He’s been frightened going to bed for a full solid week. As you can see his garden is gone. All his trees are gone. To be honest, I think it’s a disgrace in this day an age that a man of 76 has to pay out.”

Locals are being supported by Aontu’s national secretary Sarah Beasley, who has raised their case with the council.

“​The gentleman is very shaken by what’s happened. When he comes down to get the fresh air in the evening, he’s worried something could happen. He’s exposed and wide open,” she said.

Many of the neighbouring houses have been demolished as a consequence of the Regeneration process, with many local authority tenants also receiving significant upgrades to their homes in the wake of the devastating floods which hit St Mary’s Park exactly eight years ago this month.

“After this, some people got everything, but this man received nothing, and now he’s been left with no walls,” said Ms Beasley, who believes the least the council could do is erect metal barriers to protect against the risk of a car going straight into his garden and through his front window.

In a letter, seen by the Leader, council stated that it is not in a position to build a boundary wall on a private property damaged by a third party.