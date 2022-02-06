Search

06 Feb 2022

‘Positive feedback’ after bullying in Limerick school was highlighted publicly

Donal O'Regan

06 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TWO COUNCILLORS who highlighted fist fights taking place in a County Limerick secondary school said they have received “positive feedback from parents and students”.

Cllrs Mike Donegan and Martin Ryan spoke out at the last joint policing committee (JPC) meeting of Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District of 2021 after videos were circulating on social media.

As the first JPC meeting of 2022, Cllr Donegan said the feedback he has got from parents and students after an article in the Leader, was very positive.

Councillors raise concerns over 'fist fights' in toilets of Limerick school

“They actually encouraged us to keep highlighting this issue and particularly the online bullying. I was doing some research earlier this month into Coco’s  Law in terms of legislation that was brought in for online harassment which the gardai and the courts can use to prosecute these abusive crimes,” said Cllr Donegan,

Regarding bullying, he said anyone who watched a recent Prime Time episode on RTÉ saw “first hand what bullying can do to a family”.

“The parents of 18-year-old Eden Heaslip, who died by suicide shortly after his 18th birthday, spoke on Prime Time. It was very disturbing to hear how he was bullied. It brings home the problems going on in schools,” said Cllr Donegan.

Cllr Martin Ryan concurred, saying a number of parents told him they were relived that things were being brought out and spoken about.

“They want people to talk about bullying and highlight it. And that children are allowed go to school and get home freely and enjoy their school terms,” said Cllr Martin Ryan.

WATCH: Prominent Limerick sporting figures call out misogyny and bullying

In one of the videos the councillors spoke about, a student appears to be walking outside a school with his hands in his pockets when another student wearing a uniform approaches him from behind. The teenager in front is punched in the face from behind in the attack. He had no opportunity to protect himself.

After the youth falls to the ground he is punched in the head two more times.

The other three videos are filmed in a school’s toilets. The Leader was told: “Some students are afraid to go into the bathrooms.”

