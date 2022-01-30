Limerick firefighters rescue third person from Shannon

LIMERICK firefighters have rescued a third person from the River Shannon in the last number of weeks.
The most recent incident took place on Thursday morning in the city. It is understood the members of Limerick and Fire Rescue Service were carrying out training exercises on the Shannon when a male entered the water.
The man, aged in his 30s, was quickly taken onboard the rescue boat and brought to safety. They were supported by gardai and ambulance personnel who took the male to University Hospital Limerick.
Any injuries sustained are not thought to be life threatening. This is the third such incident that the Limerick Leader is aware of in a matter of weeks.
The first rescue by Limerick firefighters took place on December 29. The second was last Sunday, January 23.
If you have been affected by the preceding story contact any of the following organisations.
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Aware: 1800 80 48 48
Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
