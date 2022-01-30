Search

30 Jan 2022

Driver stopped at Limerick checkpoint thought cocaine was ‘out of his system’

The case was before Newcastle West Court

30 Jan 2022 10:47 AM

A MOTORIST who had taken cocaine a few days before he was stopped at a garda checkpoint in County Limerick was convicted of drug driving and fined €400 when he appeared before Newcastle West court.

Freddie O’Donoghue, who has an address at Fairhill, Rathkeale was also disqualified from driving for 12 months as a result of his conviction.

During a brief hearing, Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the defendant was stopped at a checkpoint at Castlematrix, Rathkeale on December 5, 2020.

After he was stopped, Mr O’Donoghue provided a sample for analysis and this, the court heard, tested later positive for cocaine.

Pleading for his client and seeking leniency, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said he had taken the substance a few days before he was stopped. The solicitor said he thought it was “out of his system" and that was okay to drive.

