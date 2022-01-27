Search

27 Jan 2022

Ban for Limerick motorist who tested positive for cocaine at garda checkpoint

Ban for Limerick motorist who tested positive for cocaine at garda checkpoint

The defendant was observed driving on the wrong side of the road as he approached a checkpoint near Rathkeale

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

27 Jan 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A MAN caught with over €1,000 worth of cannabis at a checkpoint in Rathkeale had the charge taken into consideration at Newcastle West court.

But the defendant, Jeremiah O’Brien of Deel Court, Rathkeale was convicted of careless driving and of drug driving - offences which occurred on the same date.

Inspector Liam Wallace told Newcastle West court that at about 5.25pm on April 19, 2020, a garda on mobile patrol spotted a white Ford Transit van driving on the wrong side of the road in Rathkeale.

The garda stopped the vehicle, and got a strong smell of cannabis but Mr O’Brien got out of the van and took a Ziplock bag with him.

He was arrested and tested and analysis showed he was positive for cocaine. There was cannabis valued at €1,082 in the Ziplock bag which the State accepted was for his personal use, the inspector told the court.

Investigation underway following 'serious' assault in Limerick

Pleading for her client, solicitor Leanne Purcell said that at the time of the incident, Mr O’Brien’s mother had passed away very suddenly and found himself turning to drugs to deal with his grief.

“He acknowledges that was inappropriate,” she said. “He accepts he was wrong, he shouldn’t have been driving.”

Her client had paid a high personal price for the incident, Ms Purcell explained but things had now settled back.

“He is no longer using drugs and he regrets his action,” she said.

Judge Carol Ann Cooligan fined Mr O’Brien €400 on the charge of careless driving and fined him a further €500 with a 12 month disqualification for drug driving.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media