23 Jan 2022

Motorists fined for parking illegally during funeral in Limerick town

All of the offences happened in Kilmallock

Donal O'Regan

22 Jan 2022 4:30 PM

THREE motorists were fined for parking on double yellows during a funeral in Kilmallock.

Garda Niall McInerney told Kilmallock Court he was on duty in the town on June 16, 2021, while a “large funeral was taking place”.

Fines were sent in the post to Gerard Casey, of Woodlands Park, Portarlington, Co Laois; Patrick Cremin, The Funshion, River Valley, Mallow, Co Cork and Tina Faulkner, Mountain View, O’Malley Park which remain unpaid.

Garda McInerney said Mr Casey, who has 14 previous convictions, parked illegally at Deebert Park, Kilmallock.

Mr Cremin, who has 32 previous convictions, parked on double yellow lines at Wolfe Tone Street thus “blocking the view of a junction”.

Ms Faulkner, who has three previous convictions, was parked on double yellow lines on Wolfe Tone Street.

“There is parking on one side of the street. She had parked on the other side,” said Garda McInerney.

There was no appearance in court by the defendants. Judge Patricia Harney issued fines of €120 in all three cases.

