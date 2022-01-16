National Lottery reveal where winning ticket was sold!

A LUCKY person or syndicate woke up this morning €19.06m richer but unfortunately they are not from Limerick.
The National Lottery has revealed the new multi-millionaire(s) purchased their ticket in Mayo.
The winning ticket of last night’s incredible #Lotto Jackpot was sold in Mayo! #ItCouldBeYou— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 16, 2022
But all is not completely lost for the thousands upon thousands of Limerick people gripped by Lotto fever as over 866,000 players won prizes including 149 winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize worth €36,687.
The results from tonight’s #Lotto draw are now available: https://t.co/rqAmbBAhxb#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/9FAVSvmosW— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 15, 2022
Ahead of the draw, the National Lottery said it had experienced technical difficulties with its website and app due to high traffic volumes, and apologised to impacted players.
Next Wednesday's top prize is a paltry in comparison €2 million.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.