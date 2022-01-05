Search

05 Jan 2022

Investment funds continue to support 1,000 jobs in Limerick city

THIRTEEN funds and asset management firms across are supporting almost 1,000 jobs across Limerick city.

That’s according to the Irish Funds industry body which marked its 30th anniversary this year.​

Limerick is well known as being a centre for financial services, and one of the city’s biggest employers in this field is Northern Trust.

Catherine Duffy, its Limerick head, said: “For over 20 years, Northern Trust is proud to have served Irish clients and supported the evolution of the funds industry in Ireland. We opened our Limerick office in 2007, our second office in Ireland. We place great importance on building lasting relationships and being part of the communities in which we operate.

"In Limerick, this includes partnerships with the University of Limerick, supporting local charities and working with local representative bodies. The latest Irish Funds Indecon report underlines the continued importance of the funds industry to the Irish economy and the positive impact it has in supporting employment both in the capital and regionally.”

Limerick to receive fresh impetus in 2022 as 'defining' projects near completion

The chief executive of Irish Funds Pat Lardner added: “The funds and asset management industry continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing what Ireland has to offer and delivering tangible economic benefits to local communities. As we emerge from the pandemic, Irish Funds will continue to support investment and drive sustainable growth across the island of Ireland.”

