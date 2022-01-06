Limerick woman feels 'magical' after winning house in local GAA prize draw

A LIMERICK woman who won a new house in a GAA prize draw has said she feels like a new world has been opened up for her.

Lorraine Ni Ghairbhith was the big winner of the Westport GAA Win a House Draw and she is now the proud owner of a four- bedroom house in the town.

The Bruff woman paid €100 for a ticket in the draw after she saw an ad for the competition on Facebook.

The lecturer lives in Dublin currently however she says she has always dreamed of moving west and living near the sea.

She said: "I honestly don't know why I entered the competition but maybe the universe is looking after me!

"I have been trying to buy a house in Dublin and I bid on a few but I have been pipped to the post, I was trying my best but it just wasn't happening.

"I have always said when I retire I would love to move west but with a single mortage it is very hard to buy a house.

"People have been asking me will I sell it and I say 'of course not!', of course I would live there."

Lorraine said she has been inundated with well wishes since she shared the life-changing news.

"I am still enjoying the tsunami of love that is coming my way, all the well wishes have been unbelievable. I am happy that it won't be ready until March because I can just sit back and enjoy the joy. I feel as if a door has opened and everything is ahead of me.

"Nothing has been decided. At the moment I feel everything is possible. It is just pure magic, I can't believe I own my own home."