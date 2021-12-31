Search

31 Dec 2021

Limerick woman wins new house in local GAA prize draw

Limerick woman wins new house in local GAA prize draw

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman received a New Year surprise when she won herself a new house thanks to a local GAA prize draw in County Mayo. 

Westport GAA sold tickets to a prize draw where the main prize was a four bedroom detached house in the town worth €325,000.

The tickets were just €100 with nine other big cash prizes won by ticket holders across the country. 

The winners were announced on December 28 and Lorraine Ni Ghairbhith from Limerick was the big winner on the night.

Tickets were even bought internationally with a man from France winning the second place prize of €5,000.

WATCH: President of Limerick rugby club wins top prize after drawing his own ticket in Christmas draw

A Mayo man won €3,000 for the third place prize and winners from Kerry, Kildare, Cavan, Galway and Dublin took home €1,000 each. 

Westport GAA shared the winning ticket numbers on their Facebook page and thanked everyone who took part in the draw. 

They said: "Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and helped make this fundraiser a magnificent success, from all at Westport G.A.A. Your support is greatly appreciated as we further develop our facilities to meet the demand of our members as the fastest growing GAA club in Connaught"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media