Search

05 Jan 2022

Limerick man 'not keen on fashion' features on hit RTÉ show

Limerick man not 'keen on fashion' gets a new look on RTÉ's The Style Counsellors

Mike Shyne, a local driving instructor, will feature on RTÉ One show, The Style Counsellors on January 11.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man who “hasn’t taken much heed of fashion” since the pandemic began will receive a serious wardrobe shakeup on a hit RTÉ show.

Hair, makeup and fresh new outfits were an experience out of the ordinary for Mike Shyne, who told the Limerick Leader that he contacted the show from a desire to get out of his comfort zone.

“Since Covid started, life has been a bit of a Groundhog Day,” the Limerick city driving instructor admitted.

The Style Counsellors, featuring Irish style and beauty star Suzanne Jackson as host, returned to RTÉ One for a third season, with the first episode airing on January 4, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

The Castleconnell native will feature in episode two on January 11 and has hinted to expect his entire wardrobe to be gutted in order to make way for new trends.

This season, Suzanne Jackson is joined by Eileen Smith, an 82-year-old fashion blogger, who has amassed a 55,000 Instagram following.

Looking back on the filming, Mike said he felt “at home” with the entire cast and crew. “I could just be relaxed enough to run with anything that came into my head,” he added.

He told of his brazen antics which has led to him still keeping in contact with them today.

On one occasion, he was sent to the tanning booth for a spray tan and instructed to wash it off after four hours.

That night, when the producer rang him, almost eight hours after receiving his spray tan, he told her that he completely forgot to wash it off. After that incident, she never knew whether to believe him.

'Heroes' prevent Limerick village from being 'blown to kingdom come'

“At this stage I'm excited for family friends to see the episode but I'm also nervous at the same time,” Mike who previously featured in the Leader last month for a fundraising event said.

Now, enlightened with a hot take on the latest fashion trends, the Graduate School of Motoring man has everything in his wardrobe from Declan Hannon’s socks from Sic Sock to hoodies from Aaron Gillane’s online shop in his wardrobe.

Although still finding his feet, he soon hopes to take to the streets of Limerick city in pursuit of some clean-cut suits.

“Next for me now is Ireland’s Fittest Family but I can't convince my granny to go on at the moment, so while I'm waiting for her, I'm practicing for the next Eurovision,” he humoured.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media