Walk in Covid-19 booster clinics open in Limerick this New Year's Day

WALK IN booster clinics are operating in Limerick today for those aged over 30 and those aged 16 to 29 who received the Janssen vaccine.

The HSE is now inviting people over 30 who have already received their first two jabs to come forward for their booster.

Those aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster vaccine, in line with NIAC guidance.

As well as walk in clinics, vaccination centres are now using the SwiftQueue self-scheduler where eligible people can book their appointment in advance.

Walk in booster clinics for those over 30 will take place at Scoil Carmel this Saturday January 1 from 8:30am to 7pm and tomorrow, Sunday January 2, from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

A clinic for under 30s who received the Janssen vaccine will take place in Scoil Carmel from 1:30pm to 7pm on Sunday January 2.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hopsitals Group encouraged those who have not yet received their Dose 1 or 2 vaccines to get vaccinated, and urged all those eligible for a booster dose, to use the new self-scheduling SwiftQueue system to book a booster appointment.

“This time last year, we were looking ahead with a mixture of concern and optimism. The third wave was advancing upon us, but we had the vaccination programme to give us hope.

"This year, the concern about Omicron is offset by the enthusiasm of the public’s support for the vaccine booster programme.

"While breakthrough infections are possible even among fully vaccinated people, vaccination makes a major difference, and booster doses are an additional defence against serious illness, helping to keep ourselves and those who we love, our friends and neighbours safe at this time,” she said.

She continued: “People have attended in their tens of thousands the walk-in clinics at the three Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres over the past few weeks, a testament to the lengths the public are going to in order to keep themselves and their loved ones and communities safe, which also helps to protect our healthcare settings and ensure that vital hospital services can stay open."