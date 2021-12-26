Search

26 Dec 2021

SciFest success for Limerick students

SciFest success for Limerick students

A LIMERICK secondary school is paving the way for women in STEM after impressing the judges at Teen-Turn SciFest 2021.

Coláiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street presented four projects at the competition with two students taking home prizes.

Teen-Turn works with girls from across the country, giving students a practical approach to STEM and encourages them to envision themselves working in STEM fields.

Sixth year student Fatime Bibi took home the “Best Project Blog” award with her project titled “Plastic Seas”.

Fatima said: “Last year I represented my school in SciFest with a project called What are the Alternatives to Plastic.

“I was awarded first place in the Senior Life Sciences category. I was privileged to represent my school in this way and constantly celebrate my achievement every day.

“My 12-week journey with the Teen Turn Project Squad was very interactive and informative. It allowed me to work with different mentors from Accenture, Dell, MSD, and others to develop a SciFest project”.

Fatima continued: “I cannot thank all the Teen-Turn mentors for their unwavering support.

“I believe Nicole Ryan, Margaret Malone, Kaye Marie, Joanne, and my other mentors deserve special mention for constantly assisting me.

“Of course, my school, my Principal Sinéad Moloney, Deputy Principal Triona Murray, my Science Teachers Kelly Walsh and Samantha Prior, Helen Ahern and Catherine Cantillon deserve a mention for their part in my success.”

Transition Year student, Maha Shahzadi won first place in the Social Sciences Category with her project Eataware and was awarded second place overall in the competition.

Her project is an accessible app that allows visually impaired people shop for their groceries while keeping track of any dietary requirements they may have due to a secondary illness/allergy.

Maha will showcase her project at the annual BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2022.

