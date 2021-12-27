Search

27 Dec 2021

Limerick broadcaster and DJ shares joy over new RTÉ job

JJ Hartigan

Frances Watkins

LIMERICK broadcaster and social media manager JJ Hartigan has reached a 'long term goal' with his new job as Social Media Lead for The Late Late Show. 

JJ has worked for RTÉ for over 13 years and seven years ago he took on RTÉ 2fm's social media presence, growing their Instagram page from 12,000 followers to 300,000. 

Originally from Moyross, JJ has lived in Dublin for the last seven years but in November 2020 he returned to Limerick and bought a house. 

Following his successful stint with the radio station, JJ is excited to take on his new role which he says has been a goal of his for some time. 

He said: I will be taking over as the social media lead in January. I will be working with the team every week and coming up with video outside of the show too. I will be covering everything from backstage to the guests and videos with Ryan too."

Limerick TV presenter shares 'guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19

When I started doing the social media for 2fm and felt like I was getting good at it and people were starting to recognise my work, I said my ultimate goal was to get the Late Late job.

"So it is very exciting, I was very dedicated to 2FM but it is good to change to keep the motivation going. 

