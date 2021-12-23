Search

23 Dec 2021

Limerick TV presenter shares 'guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19

Limerick TV presenter shares 'guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK TV presenter Muireann O'Connell says she feels 'overwhelming guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19. 

The Virgin Media star revealed in an Instagram post yesterday that she is in isolation after a positive PCR test. 

Muireann lost her father Brendan in March and she said while this Christmas was always going to be hard she now feels like 'the worst daughter'. 

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dooradoyle native said she feels like she has failed her family. 

She said: "The guilt is overwhelming. It’s bad enough thinking about having given this to someone, but at Christmas…. It’s horrendous.

"Not only that but this is our first Christmas without Dad and I feel like the worst daughter. It was always gonna be s**t but just being there would at least have been something.

"I was most looking forward to sitting in his chair with a mug of tea, watching his fav, The Quiet Man, whilst Marie played bridge on her iPad. I feel like I’ve failed them and it’s gonna be hard to make up for this."

Muireann went on to wish her followers a happy Christmas and encouraged people to be nice to one another. 

Charity hero 'Speedo Mick' returns home after epic walk which took in Limerick

She continued: "I know I’m not alone. I know right now there are people getting positive tests, people who have worked hard to make it home to see family and friends. I’m so sorry, galz. But we persevere.

"We mask up. We say thank you to the frontline. We don’t forget them when pay talks come around after this pandemic. Because there will, some day, be an after. We be sound. We smile when we can and try not to be a*******s to each other. Much love."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media