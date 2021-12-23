Limerick TV presenter shares 'guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19

LIMERICK TV presenter Muireann O'Connell says she feels 'overwhelming guilt' after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Virgin Media star revealed in an Instagram post yesterday that she is in isolation after a positive PCR test.

Muireann lost her father Brendan in March and she said while this Christmas was always going to be hard she now feels like 'the worst daughter'.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dooradoyle native said she feels like she has failed her family.

She said: "The guilt is overwhelming. It’s bad enough thinking about having given this to someone, but at Christmas…. It’s horrendous.

"Not only that but this is our first Christmas without Dad and I feel like the worst daughter. It was always gonna be s**t but just being there would at least have been something.

"I was most looking forward to sitting in his chair with a mug of tea, watching his fav, The Quiet Man, whilst Marie played bridge on her iPad. I feel like I’ve failed them and it’s gonna be hard to make up for this."

Muireann went on to wish her followers a happy Christmas and encouraged people to be nice to one another.

She continued: "I know I’m not alone. I know right now there are people getting positive tests, people who have worked hard to make it home to see family and friends. I’m so sorry, galz. But we persevere.

"We mask up. We say thank you to the frontline. We don’t forget them when pay talks come around after this pandemic. Because there will, some day, be an after. We be sound. We smile when we can and try not to be a*******s to each other. Much love."