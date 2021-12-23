Regeneron donate €25,000 to five Limerick charities just in time for Christmas

REGENERON have donated €25,000 to five Limerick charities to help make Christmas a little brighter for those in need.

Overt the last week, the company have donated more than 7,000 items of food and household goods to the charities for distribution to seniors, single adults, families and children.

Regeneron worked with Focus Ireland, the Mid-West Simon Community, Novas Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and the Redemptorists to develop a shopping list and then purchased essential items including food and paper goods.

The Peter McVerry Trust will distribute supplies to more than 200 people and Novas Ireland will use the donations to provide meals for over 100 residents.

Focus Ireland will distribute the donated goods to the people they serve across the Mid-West and the Mid-West Simon Community distributed the donated goods at their Christmas Food Bank attended by more than 700 of their community clients.

The Redemptorists will include the donated goods in some of the 6,000 hampers they provide to those in need each year as part of their Christmas Hamper Appeal programme.

Niall O’Leary, Senior Vice President and Site Head, Regeneron Ireland Industrial Operations and Product Supply said: “Focus Ireland, Novas, the Peter McVerry Trust, Mid-West Simon Community Center and the Redemptorists do so much good for so many in our community.

"It is our privilege to support these organisations and we hope Regeneron’s donations will help them reach more people who need assistance this Christmas.”

Sinead Flynn, The Peter McVerry Trust thanked the Regeneron team for their kind donation.

She said: "“Each person that we work with receives their own support plan to put food on the table and have household supplies while they move onto the next chapter in their lives.

"These necessities are provided by Peter McVerry Trust through generous and kind donations from individuals and organisations like Regeneron.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Regeneron team for your consistent support to help people leave homelessness behind them for good.”

Eileen Hoffler from the Redemptorists said: “Our focus is on food however we have been keenly aware of the need for such household and personal items.

"Our budget does not allow us to supply them on any great scale therefore the Regeneron donation has been really helpful and very much appreciated.”