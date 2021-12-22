Search

22 Dec 2021

Hundreds of Limerick schoolchildren receive toys for Christmas thanks to staff at Regeneron

The annual Toy Appeal was co-ordinated by 34 staff volunteers

NEARLY 400 staff at Regeneron have raised nearly €17,000 to buy toys for hundreds of local schoolchildren this Christmas.

Now in it's eight year, a total of 580 pupils at Our Lady of Lourdes National School (Rosbrien), St. John’s Convent (Cathedral Place) and Scoil Naomh Iosef (Rathkeale) were the beneficiaries of the annual Toy Appeal.

The record funds raised by staff were used to purchase toys such as board games, dolls, race cars and more through a local toy store.

The appeal was organised by 34 employee volunteers who also ensured the toys were packaged, wrapped and delivered to the delighted students.

“Our annual Toy Appeal is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. It’s an enormous effort, but Regeneron colleagues take great pride and pleasure in joining together to donate funds, package, wrap and deliver gifts to surprise and delight local children. It’s hard to say who had the biggest smiles, the children or Regeneron colleagues,” said Niall O’Leary, Senior Vice President and Site Head of Regeneron Ireland Industrial Operations and Product Supply.

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

“Thank you to everyone at Regeneron for the wonderful presents for our pupils! They will bring so much joy and excitement to the students. It has given us all a much-needed end-of-year boost,” commented Mary Maguire, Acting Principal, Our Lady of Lourdes National School. 

