Search

17 Dec 2021

List of Limerick towns and villages to benefit from €4m Active Travel investment

List of Limerick towns and villages to benefit from €4m Active Travel investment

There has been investment towards the upgrade of pedestrian routes within the Demesne Park in Newcastle West, pictured

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

SIXTEEN towns and villages across Limerick have benefitted from almost €4m of investment in Active Travel measures in 2021.

With funding from the National Transport Authority, Limerick City and County Council has delivered a range of improvements for pedestrians with many of the projects completed in recent weeks. 

Works include the construction of new footpaths in Caherconlish to provide for continuous walking loops, new pedestrian crossings in Newcastle West and improved connectivity to the graveyard and park in Ballingarry.

This work is part of a wider plan by Limerick City and County Council to develop a high-quality, connected and accessible cycling and walking network.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I am delighted to see these Active Travel projects come to fruition. The construction of new footpaths and pedestrian crossings, along with other upgrades, will result in a safer, healthier and more sustainable way for people to get about in their local area.”

Brian Kennedy Director of Transportation and Mobility at Limerick City and County Council said: “This latest investment in Active Travel is another great example of how our partnership with the National Transport Authority is benefiting communities across Limerick. The Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council has delivered a wide range of improvements for cyclists and pedestrians in 2021 and I am very much looking forward to seeing more of that transformation in 2022.”

 List of locations to benefit from this Active Travel investment

Newcastle West
·       New pedestrian crossings at Station Road and Sheehan’s Road

·       Upgrade of pedestrian routes within the Demesne Park


Glin
·       New footpath between Glin National School and the GAA ground

·       New footpath between Glin village and the Kilfergus estate


Athea
·       Footpath upgrades


Abbeyfeale
·       New pedestrian crossing


Ardagh
·       New footpath linking Limerick Greenway car park at Ardagh to the centre of village


Caherconlish
·       Construction of new footpaths and replacement/ widening of existing footpaths to provide for continuous walking loops


Kilmallock
·        Construction of new footpath on the R518 to connect to the R512 and L8659 to provide 2km walking loop

·        (Note – this project will be completed in early 2022)


Kilfinane
·       Construction of new footpath & replacement/widening of some existing footpaths


Croom
·       Construction of new footpath and a new pedestrian crossing


Rathkeale
·       Construction of new footpaths at New Line and Castlematrix


Ballingarry
·       Construction of new footpath to provide connectivity to graveyard and park


Kildimo
·       Construction of new footpath connecting GAA pitch to Old Kildimo


Askeaton
·       Construction of new footpath linking the swimming pool to the N69

·       Construction of new footpath linking existing paths along The Quay road

·       Widening and reconstruction of existing footpath on Church St on eastern approach


Pallaskenry
·       Footpath improvement works


Ballyneety
·       Construction of new footpath


Annacotty
·       Construction of new footpath and a new pedestrian crossing
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media