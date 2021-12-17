List of Limerick towns and villages to benefit from €4m Active Travel investment

SIXTEEN towns and villages across Limerick have benefitted from almost €4m of investment in Active Travel measures in 2021.

With funding from the National Transport Authority, Limerick City and County Council has delivered a range of improvements for pedestrians with many of the projects completed in recent weeks.

Works include the construction of new footpaths in Caherconlish to provide for continuous walking loops, new pedestrian crossings in Newcastle West and improved connectivity to the graveyard and park in Ballingarry.

This work is part of a wider plan by Limerick City and County Council to develop a high-quality, connected and accessible cycling and walking network.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I am delighted to see these Active Travel projects come to fruition. The construction of new footpaths and pedestrian crossings, along with other upgrades, will result in a safer, healthier and more sustainable way for people to get about in their local area.”

Brian Kennedy Director of Transportation and Mobility at Limerick City and County Council said: “This latest investment in Active Travel is another great example of how our partnership with the National Transport Authority is benefiting communities across Limerick. The Active Travel team at Limerick City and County Council has delivered a wide range of improvements for cyclists and pedestrians in 2021 and I am very much looking forward to seeing more of that transformation in 2022.”

List of locations to benefit from this Active Travel investment

Newcastle West

· New pedestrian crossings at Station Road and Sheehan’s Road

· Upgrade of pedestrian routes within the Demesne Park



Glin

· New footpath between Glin National School and the GAA ground

· New footpath between Glin village and the Kilfergus estate



Athea

· Footpath upgrades



Abbeyfeale

· New pedestrian crossing



Ardagh

· New footpath linking Limerick Greenway car park at Ardagh to the centre of village



Caherconlish

· Construction of new footpaths and replacement/ widening of existing footpaths to provide for continuous walking loops



Kilmallock

· Construction of new footpath on the R518 to connect to the R512 and L8659 to provide 2km walking loop

· (Note – this project will be completed in early 2022)



Kilfinane

· Construction of new footpath & replacement/widening of some existing footpaths



Croom

· Construction of new footpath and a new pedestrian crossing



Rathkeale

· Construction of new footpaths at New Line and Castlematrix



Ballingarry

· Construction of new footpath to provide connectivity to graveyard and park



Kildimo

· Construction of new footpath connecting GAA pitch to Old Kildimo



Askeaton

· Construction of new footpath linking the swimming pool to the N69

· Construction of new footpath linking existing paths along The Quay road

· Widening and reconstruction of existing footpath on Church St on eastern approach



Pallaskenry

· Footpath improvement works



Ballyneety

· Construction of new footpath



Annacotty

· Construction of new footpath and a new pedestrian crossing

