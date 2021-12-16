Michael marks incredible SIXTY year service to Limerick Civil Defence

LIMERICK City and County Civil Defence has thanked Michael Ryan for his incredible almost two thirds of a century of service.

The man, originally from the Mill Road, Corbally and now living in Shannon Banks, has been volunteering for 60 years. He must be the longest active volunteer in the country. And the 75-year-old has no plans to slow down.

He joined the multi-skilled organisation that supports the front line emergency services, while also assisting the local community, in 1961.

"I was 15 and a half-years-old. The official joining age was 16 so I was terrified I would be thrown out," laughed Michael. They will hardly reprimand him now!

He is understandably very proud of his many years of service to the Civil Defence.

"It has been a hugely important part of my life, absolutely. I always said I would stay as long as I was getting enjoyment from it. I have no pans to retire at all. I’m still active," said Michael, who worked in City Hall all his life.

A lovely tribute to Michael has been posted on the Limerick City and County Civil Defence Facebook page.

"Since Michael was a child he has had an interest in first aid so he joined Civil Defence on this day (December 15) back in 1961. Michael became a first aid instructor in January 1975. Since then the skills he has acquired are many and varied from manpack rescue instructor in 1982 to today being an active EMT and teaching manual handling, patient handling, CFR, FAR and EFR to our volunteers locally and nationally at our national training centre in Roscrea," reads the post.

Michael is known the length and breadth of the country through his 60 years with the organisation from teaching, activities, duties, the setting up / adjudicating exercises and competitions at local, regional and national levels.

"Today we also acknowledge Michael's wife Sheyla and thank her for her continued support and understanding of the time that is spent being involved with Civil Defence," concludes the post.

It has been time well spent.