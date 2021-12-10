Three Limerick students win big at Junk Kouture 2021

THREE LIMERICK students are celebrating this week after they won big at the 2021 Junk Kouture Grand Final.

Brenda Lim, Brianna Sheehan and Molly Jackson from Coláiste Nano Nagle took home the prize for south region winner in the competition.

The girl's design ‘Ephemeral Bloom’ was up against 39 other creations on the RTE show yesterday as talented young designers made their bid for Junk Koutute glory.

The design was made from bedsheets, construction mesh, paper coasters, wire, Pearl necklaces, lace, a corset from a wedding dress, cardboard, copper, yoga mats, copper wires, flip-flops, socks, Styrofoam and newspaper.

The influence of an Asian heritage and designer Yumi Katsura inspired their creation.

The outfits were made of 100% recycled materials and this year's students pushed the boundaries using things like silage wrap and bike helmets in their creations.

The girl's teacher Sarah Nestor also took home the award for Teacher of the Year at the Grand Final.

Limerick was also represented on the judging panel by the Head of Department of Fine Art and Education in Limerick School of Art and Design Dr Tracy Fahey.

Dr Fahey judged the designs alongside Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, and Stephen McLaughlin and Programme Director for Fashion Design at Griffith College Jane Leavy.

Speaking about the winning design, Junk Kouture judge Roz Purcell said: “There was over 100 seatbelts gathered from a scrapyard and you would not even notice. When she walked in, it looked like it had come off the runway.

"Only when you came up close you realised this couture gown was made out of junk. It was absolutely fantastic, extremely well-executed and she did it all by herself. I would wear it!”

Commenting on the high standard of designs in the Grand Final, Junk Kouture judge Michelle Visage added: “They are all unbelievable.

"Each year it gets more difficult – they’re just superb and the future of fashion, it’s just amazing. But I think tonight, Iconoclastic Fantastic chose us – they knew what they wanted to do and we were all smitten. It was hard but the right person has won.”

Meanwhile, fellow judge Louis Walsh said he wouldn’t be surprised if the students who appeared on the show will be curating their own fashion collections in the future.

“Junk Kouture gets better and better each year and we are going to have some amazing designers out of this!” he said.

Anyone who wants to get involved in next year's event can submit their completed designs between January 20 and February 3 2022.

Head to the Junk Kouture website for more information.