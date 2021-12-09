My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Forty years and still going strong

Who doesn't want to feel warm and snug on these winter days? Well, you won't find many coats as cosy as this three quarter length eco fur coat in a soft brown from Ela Maria in Newcastle West
THIS week we went out west to showcase some stylish looks from Ela Maria, one of the largest luxury boutiques in Ireland which is celebrating 40 years in business.
From small beginnings, Mary Hayes opened her boutique in Bishop Street in Newcastle West in 1981 and then moved to their three storey flagship store in The Square in 1993.
Ela Maria has been synonymous through the decades with luxurious labels from leading fashion houses around the world. The store is now under the leadership of Mary’s daughters Elaine and Maria. It was a real pleasure to visit Ela Maria to showcase some of this season’s collections.
Ela Maria has always carried a fantastic selection of outerwear and some of my favourites were the stunning eco fur in a soft brown as well as the fabulous two-tone puffer coat with an oversized hood.
If you are looking for something for an occasion then the simple and elegant cut of the Escada dress in such a vibrant shade is such a winner.
With a beautiful selection of clothes and accessories for all ages and a reputation for excellent customer service, it’s truly worth a visit to Ela Maria in Newcastle West or visit online @elamaria.ie.
