Search

09 Dec 2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Forty years and still going strong

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Forty years and still going strong

Who doesn't want to feel warm and snug on these winter days? Well, you won't find many coats as cosy as this three quarter length eco fur coat in a soft brown from Ela Maria in Newcastle West

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

THIS week we went out west to showcase some stylish looks from Ela Maria, one of the largest luxury boutiques in Ireland which is celebrating 40 years in business.
From small beginnings, Mary Hayes opened her boutique in Bishop Street in Newcastle West in 1981 and then moved to their three storey flagship store in The Square in 1993.
Ela Maria has been synonymous through the decades with luxurious labels from leading fashion houses around the world. The store is now under the leadership of Mary’s daughters Elaine and Maria. It was a real pleasure to visit Ela Maria to showcase some of this season’s collections.
Ela Maria has always carried a fantastic selection of outerwear and some of my favourites were the stunning eco fur in a soft brown as well as the fabulous two-tone puffer coat with an oversized hood.
If you are looking for something for an occasion then the simple and elegant cut of the Escada dress in such a vibrant shade is such a winner.
With a beautiful selection of clothes and accessories for all ages and a reputation for excellent customer service, it’s truly worth a visit to Ela Maria in Newcastle West or visit online @elamaria.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media