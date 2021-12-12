Book tells of roles played by Limerick women during the Revolution

A NEW book examines the crucial roles played by 17 brave women during the revolutionary years a century ago

All of the women, except Nurse O'Sullivan, came from the Kilfinane, Ballylanders, Knockanevin, Bruree, Knocklong areas of County Limerick. Nurse O'Sullivan was a native of Grantstown, Co Tipperary.

Women of the Revolution in South East Limerick 1914-1923 is published by Kilfinane Coshlea Historical Society and written by its secretary Angela Hennessy.

The idea came from the society’s monthly meeting on March 3, 2020, where it was agreed that during 2020 they would hold an event to honour local women and their largely overlooked role in the War of Independence.

“Little did we think then that it would become impossible to organise a gathering of any sort during 2020. The book was a Covid project that grew and grew,” said Angela, whose research began with Nurse O’Sullivan’s story.

“Initial leads on her background and her extraordinary involvement in the Revolution came from witness statements written by some of the men of the East Limerick Brigade. The story unfolded with the discovery of her file in the Military Service Pension Collection (MSPC) where she gave her own account of her military service. Census data, civil records, newspaper reports and secondary sources provided supplementary information.

“Similar sources allowed the story of the remarkable commitment of the four Clancy sisters to be traced and revealed the disruption and heartache it brought to their lives and to their home,” said Angela.

Further searches of the MSPC files yielded the names of 12 more women from the locality who submitted accounts of their service. These included Katherine Nunan (nee Finn), Bruree, a buttermaker in Kilfinane Creamery who ran a dispatch centre for the IRA from her workplace and was threatened with dismissal. Another woman. May Bourke from Knockanevin, worked in Kilfinane Post Office and for passing on intelligence to the IRA about police and military activities, she was arrested and jailed. Nora Fitzgerald (nee Dwane) of Cush, and her mother ran a safe house that was regarded as a very secure hiding place by men on the run.

Others to feature are Kattie O’Carroll (nee Crawford), Anne Murphy, Bridget O’Donnell (nee Crowley), Elizabeth Cotter (nee Davern), Mary Russell (nee Burns), Mary (Cis) Ryan (nee Tobin), Margaret Mary (Peg) Bourke (nee Manahan), Ellen Dineen (nee Maguire) and May Moloney.

“The women were, as one historian remarked recently, the invisible army. The book has been very well received with a third reprint recently ordered,” said Angela.

