12 Dec 2021

'For the birds': Feathers fly over swift nest box recommendation for Limerick

'For the birds': Feathers fly over swift nest box recommendation for Limerick

Nest boxes have already been installed at five locations in Limerick

MAYOR Daniel Butler warned the public might think councillors are "for the birds" after feathers flew over a nest box plan for rare swifts.

During this month's full meeting, a recommendation was brought forward from the planning committee that the local authority agree for the inclusion of swift bird nesting boxes on suitable sites as a condition attached to planning.

It comes on foot of a programme announced earlier this year to save the small migratory bird. So far, nest boxes have been installed at five locations across Limerick.

However, Fine Gael councillor John Egan said: "Swifts do not nest in boxes. They nest in places where there is sand, and they build their nest into the sand. So I think it's ridiculous trying to get them to go into nest boxes. That will not do it."

Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan said: "I think Cllr Egan has mixed up sand martins with swift boxes. There are already swift boxes installed in Limerick city, and they are a recognised way of getting swifts to nest. They would normally have nested in old buildings. There's a programme throughout the country set up for putting up swift nest boxes and it's been quite successful."

And Independent councillor Eddie Ryan said an expert had provided information to the planning committee on the matter.

"I won't accept people being against this," he added.

The recommendation was adopted, and Mayor Butler said: "Before the public think we are for the birds, I think we should move onto the next item!"

Local News

