Innovate Limerick nominated for prestigious film award

INNOVATE Limerick have been nominated for a prestigious Film Industry award with the winners to be announced at BAFTA this week.

The team have been nominated for the International Makers & Shakers Awards which celebrates excellence across screen content production worldwide.

Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick have been nominated in the Initiative to Grow the Industry category, alongside entries from New Zealand, UK, Sudan and Canada.

The panel recognised Film in Limerick’s impact on developing new talent through the Engine Shorts training and production scheme.

The initiatives are aiming to be a key part of developing filmmaking talent in the Mid West, supporting talent and skills development through practical experience and industry led training.

Paul C. Ryan, Regional Film Manager at Film in Limerick commenting on the nomination said: “It is wonderful to receive recognition for the work we are doing to grow the sector in the Mid-West.

"We are delighted to be nominated for such a prestigious global award and the exposure we have received as a result has helped to put the region on the map as a leading location for new talent and for production.

"We have so much film talent here and the support of the local authorities and Limerick and Clare Education and Training board has allowed us to help develop the next generation of filmmakers and crew from throughout the region.”

Mike Cantwell, Head of Innovate Limerick and LEO Limerick said: “The development of the film sector has been a strong focus for Innovate Limerick since we were established and we are delighted to see the progress that has been made.

"Key to our ambitions is the development of new film and TV talent, not only to work as crew on productions but also to develop new IP and production companies.

"We are delighted to be nominated in the 'Initiative to Grow the Industry’ alongside so many fantastic international production services. This is a real vote of confidence in the region’s ability to complete on a global scale in film and TV production.”