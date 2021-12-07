Search

07 Dec 2021

Limerick's Redemptorist community renew annual hamper appeal

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE ANNUAL Redemptorist Food Hamper Appeal is underway across the county to provide food for those in need.

Every Christmas the fund provides 6,000 food hampers to families in the Mid-West who are struggling with food poverty.

The appeal has been run every holiday season since 1972 and this year they are hoping to provide as many people as possible with hampers.

Fr Seamus Enright, Rector of the Redemptorist Church in the city has thanked the people of Limerick for their ongoing support.

He said: “We usually organise a Sleep Out in December and last year that changed to a Sit Out but due to the situation with Covid-19 cases at the moment we have decided to cancel it this year.

“That will be a big hit to our funding but we are hoping we will be able to raise the money elsewhere.

“We have a drop in centre at the Redemptorist where the public can come and leave donations.

“We also sent out an appeal letter to our mailing list which has been very generously responded to.

“Schools around the city and county are doing food collections for us as well.

“We have ordered €200,000 worth of food, people always respond so generously so this year we have set a target of €250,000.”

The hampers have already started to be assembled with the hope of distributing 6,000 of them to families struggling with food poverty.

Fr Enright added: “We also give bulk food to homeless centres such as NOVAS and Adapt House as well as toys and toiletries.

“The food will be delivered at the beginning of December, but we don’t have the money yet. I’m confident that we’ll get the money as the people of Limerick have never let us down.”

The drop off centre at the Redemptorist is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm.

