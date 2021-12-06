BREAKING: Limerick schools advised to close as Storm Barra moves in

THE DEPARTMENT of Education has advised Limerick schools to close tomorrow in anticipation of a red weather warning.

A status orange wind warning will be in place between 6am tomorrow and 6am on Wednesday however that is expected to be upgraded to a red warning.

A red alert is already in place for Clare, Kerry and Cork.

A status orange warning has issued for counties Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Meath.

The Department of Education has issued a statement to schools advising them to close for the duration of the warnings.

A statement read "Met Éireann has advised that there is a strong possibility that the status of parts of these counties currently in status orange are likely to change and escalate to status red.

"Due to the significant nature of Storm Barra, as forecast by Met Éireann and to give sufficient notice to schools and parents/guardians, the Department is advising that all schools covered by the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann should not open tomorrow, 7 December.

"All schools should keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area."