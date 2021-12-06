Limerick Council ask people to 'remain indoors' as Storm Barra approaches

Limerick City and County Council is advising people to remain indoors and be prepared as Storm Barra heads towards Ireland.

An orange 'Wind Warning' is in effect in Limerick from 6am on Tuesday December 7 for 24 hours and Limerick Council has confirmed that playgrounds operated by the Council will also be closed as they urge parents and children and young adults not to use any of these facilities during this time.

Also - flood defences have also been erected in Foynes, Askeaton and Glin.

While Limerick is currently on a state ORANGE Wind Warning and YELLOW Rain Warning, the neighbouring countries of Clare, Kerry and Cork are on a RED Wind Warning, while there is also a RED Marine Warning for sea areas including the Shannon Estuary.

The ORANGE Wind warning from Met Éireann states south-easterly winds, later veering north-westerly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, with localised stronger winds likely, with severe gusts on coasts.

Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

Be Prepared

People in the affected areas should prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions.

Members of the public are being urged to ensure that any loose items in their property are securely fastened

The advice is to remain indoors for the duration of the weather warning and to exercise extreme caution while outside and avoid all coastal or riverside areas.

Damaging gusts of up to 130km/h are being forecast.

Amenities

Due to the dangers associated with the high winds and possible fallen debris, parks will be closed for the duration of the ORANGE Weather warning:

Playgrounds operated by Limerick City and County Council will also be closed and again we urge parents and children and young adults not to use any of these facilities during this time.

Parks Closed

Mungret Park, Castletroy Park, Adare Park, Adare River Walkway, Lough Gur, Clare Glens, Demesne, Newcastle West, People’s Park, Shelbourne Park, O’Brien Park, Baggott Estate, Ted Russell Park, Westfield Wetlands, Arthurs Quay Park, Robert Byrne Park, Priory Park, Curragower, Shannon Fields

Playgrounds Closed

Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Cappamore, Castleconnell, Lough Gur, Kilmallock, Moyross Millennium Park, Mungret

Newcastle West, O’Brien Park, People’s Park, Shelbourne Park, St Mary’s Park, Caislean na hAbhann. The Canal Bank to UL walkway and cycleway is also being closed as is the Red Path in Corbally, all in the interests of health and safety.

Defences

Flood defences have been erected along Clancy and O’Callaghan Strands and along the City Quays.

Staff at Revenue in Sarsfield House are advised not to leave any vehicles in the car park near Arthur’s Quay overnight.

Current modelling doesn’t indicate any other areas at risk of flooding, however heavy and persistent rain may cause some localised spot flooding.

As always we urge all motorists to drive with caution and not to drive along roads that are flooded.

Tides

High tides in Limerick are due be at around 7.50 to 8.15am and 8.30 to 8.45pm on Tuesday (07 Dec 2021), depending on location. Coupled with storm surges of greater than one metre, these will be the most critical times for tidal flood risk.

The situation is constantly evolving as Storm Barra tracks towards Ireland. Limerick City and County Council is monitoring the situation closely and will issue regular updates.

It is important to remember that during the period the ORANGE alert is in effect, our crews will only be responding to incidents that are life threatening. Once the ORANGE alert is lifted, most of the storm clean-up operation will begin.

Useful Numbers

Dial 999/112 for emergency services only if needed

Limerick City and County Council 061 556000; Out of Hours 061 417833

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Irish Water 1800 278 278