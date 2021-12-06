Met Eireann issue red wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann has this evening issued a Red Weather Wind Warning for Clare.
Northwesterly winds will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.
Valid: 16:00 Tuesday 07/12/2021 to 01:00 Wednesday 08/12/2021
