Search

03 Dec 2021

Former fast-food restaurant at Limerick retail park up for lease

Former fast-food restaurant at Limerick retail park up for lease

The former Pizza Hut premises at Limerick One Retail Park, Childers Road | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE former Pizza Hut unit at Limerick One Retail Park has been put up for lease.

Dublin agency Bannon is offering the 320 square metre unit out, describing it as a “restaurant opportunity”.

Pizza Hut traded up until the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 when all restaurants were forced to shut down.

Despite the neighbouring KFC and Costa Coffee outlets re-opening that summer, Pizza Hut has remained empty and out of use since.

Now, it is come back to the market, with the chain’s branding removed from the complex.

Planning permission sought for two drive-thrus at Limerick retail park

Bannon is also leasing the former Wallis, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Evans premises, either as a full unit, or split into two or three.

The three fashion stores, which were also located at Limerick One Retail Park, closed when Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group collapsed this time last year.​

A further unit is also being offered for lease in the park.

The auctioneer has described Limerick One, formerly known as the Childers Road Shopping Centre as “Limerick’s only open use shopping park.”

It’s anchored by Dunnes Stores and the Range, and other retailers there include Next, Argos, Boots, Harry Corry, Lifestyle Sports, Petshop and Sports Direct.

There are 1,222 car parking spaces at present.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media