Search

02 Dec 2021

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed as CMO confirms 'positive impact'

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 figures confirmed as CMO confirms 'positive impact'

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,163* confirmed cases of COVID-19, meanwhile as of 8am today, 545 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 117 are in ICU.


Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The additional efforts to adhere to the public health measures we have all been taking over the last few weeks are having a positive impact. We are beginning to see stabilisation in a range of key indicators of incidence of COVID-19.

National Lottery reveals Limerick stores which sold winning tickets for midweek draw


 
"While this progress is very welcome, the level of disease in the community is still a concern.
 
"Stabilisation is happening at too high a level. The current high incidence is driven by the Delta variant, which, coupled with the presence of the Omicron variant, means that the trajectory of the disease remains uncertain. In the last seven days 478 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital with 46 people admitted to ICU.
 
"We know that public health measures we are all familiar with work to limit transmission of COVID-19 in the community. Choosing to follow the public health advice is difficult, particularly at this time of year, however, is it the key to changing the trajectory of the disease.
 
"Please continue to wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, choose outdoors instead of indoors for meeting up and open windows indoors, use good respiratory hygiene, reduce your social contacts and wear your mask if is recommended for you.
 
"In the over 75 age group, where people have been taking up the offer of a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in high numbers, we are seeing significant reductions in the incidence of disease. This is another positive development and further evidence that getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine helps to protect from the most severe effects of COVID-19. I urge everyone, when your turn comes, take the vaccine that is offered to you as soon as it is available.
 
"The seasonal flu (influenza) vaccine is also still available to adults to help protect you against flu and to reduce the spread of the flu in the community. Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media