BREAKING: New confirmed Covid-19 case numbers for Limerick revealed

MORE than 100 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick overnight.

According to provisional data released from the Department of Public Health Mid-West, 106 cases of coronavirus were logged across the city and the county.

Meanwhile, there were 71 new confirmed cases of the disease in North Tipperary and 69 in Clare.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,793 new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

As of 8am today, a total of 578 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Of these, 117 are being treated at intensive care wards across the State.

Earlier today, the first confirmed case of the new Omicron variant was reported in Ireland.

COVID-19 update in the Mid-West (November 30, 2021):

Limerick - 106 cases

North Tipperary - 71 cases

Clare - 69 cases



All data is provisional and subject to change pic.twitter.com/ag1b6NbvCD — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) December 1, 2021

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "Today’s notification of a confirmed case should not change how we are responding to the public health measures that are already in place. The best mitigation we have against transmission of this virus, regardless of the variant, are the public health measures that we are so familiar with and more importantly, that we know will work."

He urged people to make a concerted effort over the next fortnight to reduce our social contacts.

"There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones and health and social care facilities safe. As we look to the month ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees," he advised.

"It is vital that if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19, you isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test. Do not go to work, school, college or socialise if you are symptomatic," added Dr Holohan.